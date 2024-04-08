SIDBI Opens New Branch In Ghaziabad To Serve Msmes In UP Towns At Delhi Border

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ghaziabad, Apr 8 (KNN) The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) inaugurated a new branch in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, to cater to the financial needs of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

The new branch was inaugurated by Rahul Priyadarshi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI.

During the inauguration ceremony, Rahul Priyadarshi emphasised SIDBI's commitment to uplifting MSME units over the past 34 years. He assured that the organisation would continue its efforts in this direction.

Manish Sinha, Regional In-Charge, stated that the new branch would reach out to all MSME units in the area and provide them with financial assistance, becoming partners in their development.

Gyanesh Kumar, Ghaziabad Branch In-Charge, thanked the industrialists present and assured prompt loan disbursement and timely service.

The new branch will benefit MSMEs in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Pilkhua, Loni, and surrounding areas.

On the inauguration day, the Ghaziabad branch handed over loan sanction certificates worth a total of Rs. 1760 lakh to three MSME units - Rollz India Waste Management Pvt Ltd, Ghaziabad (Waste to Energy Processing unit), Arihant Precision Tools Pvt Ltd, Ghaziabad (Auto Components manufacturing unit) and Rahul Print O Pack, Okhla (Curriculum Books Printing Unit).

The event was attended by several industrialists and SIDBI officials, who expressed their enthusiasm for the new branch's role in promoting the MSME sector's growth in the region.

