Ahmedabad's 370 Units Stage 3-Day PNG Usage Halt Over Pricing Grievance

Ahmedabad, Apr 8 (KNN) Amidst brewing discontent over Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices, approximately 370 units in Ahmedabad are set to cease their PNG usage for three days, commencing from April 10.

These units, predominantly engaged in chemical manufacturing, are demanding a reduction in PNG rates by Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturers Association (GDMA), representing a significant portion of these units, announced their intention to switch to alternative fuels during this hiatus. This move follows persistent calls from various chemical associations urging Adani Total Gas Ltd to revise its pricing structure.

According to GDMA, despite a notable decrease in international gas prices recently, Adani Total Gas has not adjusted its rates for long-term customers in Ahmedabad, who continue to pay Rs 1,725 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). This is significantly higher than the Rs 1,190/MMBtu offered to new customers who switch from alternative fuels.

“Many units rely on industrial gas due to its environmental benefits,” a GDMA statement read. "We have negotiated with Adani Total for two weeks seeking uniform pricing, but issues remain unresolved."

A recent meeting convened by GDMA brought together representatives from several chemical and industry units, including members from the Vatva Industries Association, Naroda Industries Association, Odhav Industries Association, Naroda Enviro Projects Ltd, the Green Environment Services Co-op Society Ltd, and Novel.

Together, they formed a committee to engage in discussions with the gas company regarding the pricing issue.

The planned cessation of PNG usage for three days serves as a warning signal, with GDMA suggesting a potential shift to alternative fuels if the pricing concerns are not addressed promptly.

A collective resolve among member associations underscores the seriousness of the issue, with stringent measures in place to ensure compliance with the PNG usage halt during the specified period.

