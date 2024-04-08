Airbnb Launches First-Ever Creative Guide To Bangkok Ahead Of Songkran, Spotlighting Thailand's New Creative Neighborhoods

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand was Airbnb's most visited destination in Southeast Asia in 2023, and Bangkok was Thailand's most popular destination city As the travel resurgence continues, nights booked in Thailand on Airbnb in 2023 grew by approximately 60 percent year-on-year

Airbnb has launched the Airbnb Creative Guide to Bangkok , its first-ever Thailand city guide that shines a light on Bangkok's creative landscape, vibrant neighbourhoods and local tastemakers.



Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok





In line with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) goals to support creative tourism and enhance Thailand's soft power, the Guide is curated with local insights from prominent Thai tastemakers and Airbnb Superhosts. It showcases the four neighborhoods of Talat Noi, Wang Doem, Talat Phlu and Kudi Chin.





From street art and local markets to architecture and food, Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok features the latest creative hangouts, local eats, authentic stays and must-see places. Published in English, Chinese and Thai, the guide will be distributed across Asia-Pacific, including in Thailand's key travel corridors of China and India to drum up travel excitement ahead of Songkran.





New data from Airbnb reveals that Thailand was the most visited destination in Southeast Asia by Airbnb guests worldwide in 2023*. Nights booked grew by approximately 60 percent year-on-year, with the United States ranked as the top origin country for guests worldwide followed by China, Germany, the United Kingdom and South Korea.*





The capital city remains top of mind for travelers as Bangkok remains the most visited destination in Thailand on Airbnb in 2023, amongst both international and domestic guests*. Group travel amongst Airbnb guests in Thailand in 2023 increased almost 80 percent year-on-year, while solo travel increased by 52 percent in the same period*.





Airbnb is also seeing a spike in travelers from China and India – two of Thailand's largest travel markets. In fact, Thailand ranked #1 in the top outbound search destinations for Airbnb guests from China during the recent winter season**, while searches by India guests on Airbnb for the upcoming Holi and Easter long weekends increased over 200 percent year-on-year.***





Speaking at the launch, Bangkok's Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said,“On behalf of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), we're excited to see Airbnb shining a light on Bangkok's lesser-known creative neighbourhoods to travellers around the world, especially ahead of Thailand's biggest festival Songkran. Bangkok offers a rich tapestry of cultural and historical attractions, many which remain undiscovered. In 2022, we launched the 20 Creative Neighborhoods initiative to drive more awareness of these diverse communities, each with their local hawkers, shops, galleries, khlongs and temples. We hope Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok will inspire more visitors to these unique neighbourhoods, connect with locals and discover what makes each one so special.”





Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said,“Airbnb guests differ from the traditional traveller; they want to explore new places and they are keen to immerse themselves in the communities in which they stay and visit. From the historic area of Wang Doem to the vibrant local markets of Talat Phlu and Kudi Chin, and the cultural heritage sites in Talat Noi, Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok will introduce our guests to the wonders of these unique, lesser-known neighbourhoods. Aligned with the government's vision, we aim to continue driving a more local, creative and immersive form of travel that will help Thailand become the world's top homestay destination.”





As part of the launch of Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok, Airbnb hosted a panel discussion with leading Thai voices from the creative and tourism communities, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and UNESCO, titled ' A New Era of Bangkok Tourism: Creative, Cultural and Community-led .'





An engaging discussion saw panelists share their insights on Bangkok's blossoming creative scene and the resurgence of lesser-known neighborhoods through new creative avenues, and explore ideas on how Bangkok can carve its creative niche on the global stage.





Panellist Kamonrat Chayamarit, Programme Officer for Cultural and Creative Industries, UNESCO Regional Office in Bangkok, said,“As a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Bangkok's cultural and creative professionals are encouraged to use their creativity to come up with solutions for their city, and to shape urban development. This requires an enabling ecosystem, facilitated by government agencies, civil society organizations, academia, individual artists and private sector companies like Airbnb. The starting point is to have a platform for dialogue. Airbnb has great potential to host such a platform and to facilitate this creative and cultural ecosystem.”





Saran Yen Panya, Designer and Founder of creative agency 56thStudio , shared,“Bangkok's underbeat is one of creativity – where art, culture and tradition collide in a way that both intrigues and inspires. Our city is going through a transformation; and once hidden, lesser known communities that were once the heartbeat of old Bangkok are being rejuvenated. It's exciting to see Airbnb shine a light on them with this first-ever Creative Guide. I hope this inspires many more travelers to discover and seek out Thailand's creative side.”





Veerarat Chansuwan, Airbnb Superhost , added,“Having been an Airbnb Host for many years, I've introduced many visitors to local neighborhoods around my home in Bangkok Yai. While most visitors to the city rarely go beyond the major tourist sights, those that do make the effort are rewarded by a different Bangkok that thrives with creativity and authenticity. Airbnb's Creative Guide to Bangkok will help international and Thai visitors explore another side of our wonderful city, engage with locals and learn what really makes Bangkok tick.”





*Based on internal Airbnb data for 2023.

**Based on Airbnb mainland China users' search data from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023 for winter outbound stays with check-in dates between 22 December 2023 and 29 February 2024.

***Based on India users' search data for the Holi and Easter long weekend with check in dates between 23 March - 31 March 2024, compared with the same period last year.

