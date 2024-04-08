Global Airport Information Systems Market Size To Worth USD 4.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 2.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Airport Information Systems Market Size was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Airport Information Systems Market Size is expected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, Thales Group, RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., and other key vendors.

The Global Airport Information Systems Market Size to Grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.20% during the forecast period.





The market for AIS has been expanding gradually as a result of the increased demand for air travel worldwide. The need for state-of-the-art information systems is being fueled by large investments in airport infrastructure, especially from developing countries. There is a growing emphasis on merging various AIS components to create a seamless airport environment. Interoperability across several systems enables improved coordination and data exchange amongst numerous stakeholders, such as airlines, airport authorities, and security agencies. Airports are prioritising the passenger experience more and more, which is why they are using passenger-centric AIS solutions. Technologies such as biometric identity systems, self-service kiosks, and smartphone apps for navigation and flight information are designed to improve the passenger experience.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Airport Information Systems Market Size By System (Airport Operation Control Center, and Departure Control System), By Type (Airside, and Terminal Side), By Investment (Brownfield, and Greenfield), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by System

The airport operational control center segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Among the AIS components that AOCC solutions interface with are flight information systems, baggage handling systems, security screening systems, and passenger processing systems. With this connection, data sharing and communication across different airport systems are made feasible, facilitating better coordination and decision-making within the AOCC ecosystem. As the number of disruptions increases-such as pandemics, severe weather, and security issues-AOCC solutions play a critical role in supporting airport resilience and aiding in contingency planning. With the use of modern AOCC systems' scenario modelling, risk assessment, and adaptive decision-making capabilities, airports can better handle unanticipated incidents and maintain operational continuity.

Insights by Type

The airside segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airports are having to handle an increase in aircraft movements due to the growing demand for international air travel, which strains airside operations. The rise in aviation traffic is driving the need for advanced AIS solutions to optimise runway usage, control aircraft movements, and enhance airside safety and efficiency. AIS options for the airside segment include runway and apron management systems. These systems are necessary to enable safe and effective aircraft operations. These technologies enable automated aircraft sequencing, scheduling, and routing, which maximises runway capacity utilisation, minimises delays, and shortens taxi times. Gate management systems are required for optimal aircraft docking, turnaround, and gate allocations.

Insights by Investment

The brownfield investment segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Many airports throughout the world need to repair or replace its outdated infrastructure in order to meet passenger expectations, safety regulations, and contemporary operating standards. Brownfield investments are required to upgrade existing facilities, increase operating efficiency, and prolong the life of airport infrastructure. The increasing demand for air travel regularly exceeds the capacity of the current airport infrastructure, leading to traffic congestion, delays, and a deterioration in the quality of services. Brownfield investments enable airports to expand their capacity and manage increasing passenger and aircraft flows by constructing more terminals, gates, runways, and other infrastructure.

Insights by Region

North America is one of the largest AIS markets in the world because of its extensive air travel network, congested airports, and advanced infrastructure. There is a wide range of AIS solutions on the market, including systems for managing luggage, processing passengers, processing flight information, airport management software, and security screening. Factors such as increased air passenger traffic, airport expansions, and technological advancements are contributing to the market's continued growth. In order to accommodate the growing demand for travel, improve operational efficiency, and offer a better overall travel experience, airports in North America are growing and modernising. By providing cutting-edge technological solutions, AIS providers may support sustainability programmes, airport infrastructure renovations, and digital transformation efforts through these projects.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The region's rapid urbanisation and economic expansion are driving up demand for air travel, and as a result, airports are being forced to improve and expand in order to accommodate the growing amount of passenger traffic. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, driving up demand for AIS solutions to support airport operations and enhance passenger experiences. Airports in the Asia-Pacific area are gradually integrating state-of-the-art technologies to improve passenger experiences, increase security, and streamline operations. Automation, artificial intelligence, biometrics, and the Internet of Things are among the more common technologies used to enhance overall service quality, speed up airport operations, and reduce traffic.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered:: Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, Thales Group, RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In September 2020, Enterprise Engineering Services LLC (EES) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Technology Research and Development Branch inked a 2.4 million dollar deal. System development, software development, and system

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airport Information Systems Market, System Analysis



Airport Operation Control Center Departure Control System

Airport Information Systems Market, Type Analysis



Airside Terminal Side

Airport Information Systems Market, Investment Analysis



Brownfield Greenfield

Airport Information Systems Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

