The global Asian food market value was estimated at $437.15 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach approximately $805.08 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

This recognition adds to I.Hart's list of achievements, including multiple awards received by its chefs and culinary teams, such as the National Yushan Award for three consecutive years in categories like The Most Outstanding Enterprise, Outstanding Enterprise Leader, and The Best Product SUIC is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group, of which I.Hart Group is a subsidiary

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , provides research and development, venture financing, and investment for private and public companies that develop products and services in the areas of Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payments, Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence and global franchising. The company recently announced that SUIC's I.Hart Group has been acknowledged by the Taiwan government as exclusive catering group and awarded the Role Model status, demonstrating its excellence and innovation to global clients and partners ( ). ( ). This will advance I.Hart Group's joint ventures that will bring together world-class business leaders and further its initiatives in the U.S. and in global markets – paving the way for fast growth of Beneway USA's IPO.

