D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Financial Results And Operational Updates For Q4 And Full Year Ending December 31, 2023

Bookings and revenue for the full year, as well as Q4 YOY, showed significant increases, with a number of operational and technical developments and market achievements

Key additions to the leadership team include Lorenzo Martinelli as Chief Revenue Officer and Dr. Trevor Lanting as Chief Development Officer. Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary of Homeland Security, has joined the Board of Directors D-Wave's current commercial product offerings include Advantage(TM), its fifth-generation quantum computer, the Leap(TM) quantum cloud service, the Launch(TM) quantum computing onboarding service, the Ocean(TM) suite of open-source programming tools, and the Quantum QuickStart(TM) quantum programming training

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software, and services, recently announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. D-Wave also hosted a conference call on Thursday, March 28, 2024, discussing the company's financial results and business outlook. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich participated in the call on behalf of the company.

“Our momentum is undeniable. From our commercial traction to substantive product advancements, from our ground-breaking scientific milestones to new strategic partnerships - we believe all these achievements are propelling us forward to solidify D-Wave's position as the...

