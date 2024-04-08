(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, today announced its entry into a groundbreaking agreement granting the company the option to purchase the trademark, patent rights and intellectual property for a revolutionary organic fertilizer. As part of the agreement, SGTM can create pelletized organic fertilizers for easier handling and distribution. In addition, the deal includes a method to encapsulate beneficial microbes, improving their effectiveness in the soil.“We are thrilled to secure the option to purchase the carbon restore patent rights and IP for our revolutionary organic fertilizer,” said Tony Raynor, CEO/president of Sustainable Green Team.“This breakthrough technology will not only benefit farmers and growers by improving crop health and productivity but will also contribute to preserving our environment.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company website at .

