Miningnewsbreaks Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) Closes On Private Placement

AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , a mining company with a different approach, has closed its previously announced nonbrokered private placement. The placement included the issue of 5,633,332 flow-through units at a price of $0.03 per FT unit, resulting in $169,000 total gross proceeds for the company. According to the announcement, each FT unit included one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with all securities issued being subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance.

Advanced Gold Exploration (formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine; rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing their value through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire and is exclusively involved in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them. Rather, the company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time but that have economic value at today's prices. The company funds the reworking historic data and applies modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that its projects can all advance in the shortest possible time frame. To learn more about the company, visit .

IBN