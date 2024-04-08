South Fork Instruments Simplifies Chlorine Dioxide Monitoring With Launch Of Kemtrak DCP007 Photometer

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Emphasizing its leadership in precision measurement technologies, South Fork Instruments announces the introduction of the Kemtrak DCP007 photometer, a breakthrough in the accurate and efficient monitoring of chlorine dioxide (CIO2) in industrial environments. This state-of-the-art analyzer leverages advanced LED technology and dual-wavelength measurement capabilities to offer unmatched accuracy, significantly reducing maintenance needs and operational costs.

Designed to cater to the rigorous demands of industries reliant on precise CIO2 measurements, such as pulp and paper, water treatment, and environmental management, the DCP007 sets a new benchmark in monitoring technology. Its introduction underscores South Fork Instruments' commitment to innovation and to enabling industries to achieve superior process control and environmental compliance with ease and reliability.

John Daly, Technical Director at South Fork Instruments, highlights the importance of this development: "The Kemtrak DCP007 photometer shows our dedication to advancing measurement solutions that address the critical needs of our clients. Accurate chlorine dioxide monitoring is essential for ensuring the efficiency and environmental compliance of many industrial processes. This analyzer brings a level of precision, durability, and ease of use that is unprecedented in the marketplace."



Optimizing Chlorine Dioxide Measurement: The Kemtrak DCP007 Advantage

Enhanced Accuracy and Reliability: By incorporating dual-wavelength measurement technology, the DCP007 ensures precise chlorine dioxide monitoring, unaffected by particulates or window fouling.

Maintenance-Free Operation: The utilization of robust LED technology reduces the need for frequent recalibrations and maintenance, offering a low-cost solution for continuous monitoring.

Versatile Application: Configured for both high-concentration and trace detection in liquids and gasses, the DCP007 meets a broad spectrum of industry requirements, making it ideal for a diverse range of applications.

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship: Accurate CIO2 monitoring enables industries to maintain compliance with stringent environmental regulations, contributing to the protection of natural resources.

Affordability: Unlike instruments adapted from laboratory tools, the Kemtrak unit is designed specifically for inline use. Without all the "bells and whistles" of such adapted units, a Kemtrak unit represents a very affordable option for continuous monitoring.

To learn more about how the Kemtrak DCP007 photometer can revolutionize your chlorine dioxide monitoring and control efforts, please visit , email ... , or call (925) 783-5185.



About South Fork Instruments:

South Fork Instruments, based in Auburn, Calif., is an established supplier of measurement instrumentation, analyzers, and control products serving the Americas. The company's cross-industry experience translates into a unique ability to identify, develop, and implement innovative measurement solutions. The state-of-the-art instrumentation products provide reliable, low maintenance, high-value results for plant control and quality improvement for a wide range of industry segments, including chemical plants, breweries, refineries, mining, power generation, food processing, offshore/onshore oil production, and pipelines.