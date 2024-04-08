Rosewifhat (ROSE), Is A Memecoin On Solana Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut RoseWifHat (ROSE) on April 08, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ROSE/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).

What is RoseWifHat (ROSE)?

You know Rose right? Now she has a hat. Are you ready to meet roséwifhat?



– the next trend on so.

RoseWifHat Token, the latest addition to the digital asset landscape, poised to revolutionize the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on robust and secure blockchain technology, RoseWifHat offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a burgeoning ecosystem with unlimited potential.

UTILITY

Ecosystem: ROSE tokens holders can use these tokens to participate in project governance, voting, obtaining rewards, and other activities.

Earn reward: We will support user staking in the future to ensure that users receive more token rewards.

NFT: They will support the creation of NFT, which users can purchase and collect

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About RoseWifHat (ROSE)

Token Name: RoseWifHat

Token Symbol: ROSE

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 69,000,000,000 ROSE

To learn more about RoseWifHat (ROSE), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

