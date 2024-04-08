Emperor Of Japan Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emperor Naruhito of Japan received the credentials of Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Japan.

The Ambassador conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Japan.

For his part, Emperor of Japan entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

