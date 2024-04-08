Green Lacewings Harmless, Environment Friendly: Ministries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With reference to a widely circulated post on social media, the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Public Health confirmed Monday that the 'green lacewing' insect is non-toxic and is considered safe and environment friendly. This insect does not transmit diseases and does not pose any danger to humans or animals, the ministries said in a statement posted on their social media accounts.

The larvae of green lacewings, called the 'aphid lion,' feed on harmful pests such as aphids, which makes it one of the beneficial insects for agriculture, the statement added. Therefore, the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality requested farmers to not to use pesticides, except when absolutely necessary and under the supervision of the authorities concerned, to avoid negative impact on this beneficial insects.

Th ministries also urged all to get these kinds of information from official sources only and to avoid sharing the information from unofficial sources.

