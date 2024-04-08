Eid Al-Fitr On Wednesday In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that Tuesday, April 9, will be the last day of the blessed month of Ramadan and that Wednesday, April 10, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

This came in the committee's statement after its meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Monday evening.

Awqaf had earlier announced that a total of 642 mosques and prayer grounds across Qatar will host the Eid al-Fitr prayer at 5.32am.

