Keybank Affirms Commitment To Accessible And Affordable Pathways To Homeownership

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2024 - As part of its commitment to helping clients on their individual financial journeys, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) continues to offer resources and education for those seeking to achieve the dream of homeownership.

KeyBank's Special Purpose Credit Programs1 and home buyer educational initiatives aim to increase the accessibility and affordability of the homebuying process at a time when a significant portion of Americans feel that homeownership is beyond their reach. According to KeyBank's 2024 Financial Mobility Survey2 , approximately one-third (29%) of Americans who do not own a home and do not plan on purchasing one in the next 12 months feel that homeownership is not attainable.

“We recognize that the homebuying process can feel daunting and we are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals,” said Dale Baker, President of KeyBank Home Lending.“KeyBank continues to invest in resources, programs and community partnerships to help clients understand their unique financial pictures, address the barriers to homeownership, and improve their overall financial resiliency.”

Special Purpose Credit Programs ease burden of homebuying costs

The KeyBank Home Buyer Credit 3 offers homebuyers purchasing eligible properties in designated communities up to $5,000 to be used towards closing costs and prepaid fees that may come with financing their new home. From the program's inception in September 2022, through March 26, 2024, KeyBank funded approximately $1.7 million in Home Buyer Credits, helping 382 clients achieve their dream of homeownership in the qualifying areas where the program is available. Also, as of March 26, 2024, KeyBank has $322.9 million in mortgage loan applications for approximately $2.8 million in Home Buyer Credits to assist 646 clients (inclusive of the funded credits shared above) on their path to homeownership in these locations.

The Key Opportunities Home Equity Loan 4 provides affordable terms for borrowers with qualifying properties to refinance their primary residence to a lower interest rate, consolidate debt, finance home improvements, or tap into their equity when needed. This loan features a fixed rate, with no origination fee, and a first or second lien option for loans up to $100,000. Since the program began on March 1, 2023, through March 26, 2024, KeyBank funded $10 million in loans, helping 202 clients in designated communities refinance for better terms or access equity in their primary home.

Similar to the Home Buyer Credit, KeyBank Neighbors First Credit 5 is designed to help homebuyers purchasing eligible properties in qualified areas across Key's footprint and in Florida by providing up to $5,000 to be used for closing costs and to pre-paid fees that may come with financing a new home. Since the launch of the program on July 1, 2023, through March 26, 2024, KeyBank funded approximately $575,000 in Neighbors First credits, helping 115 clients achieve their dream of homeownership in the qualifying areas where the program is available. Also, as of March 26, 2024, KeyBank has $35.7 million in mortgage loan applications for approximately $1.1 million in Neighbors First Credits to assist 223 clients (inclusive of the funded credits shared above) on their path to homeownership in these locations.

Through the KeyBank Home Buyer Credit and KeyBank Neighbors First Credit Special Purpose Credit Programs, Key has $5,000 in purchase credits available to be used towards closing costs and prepaid fees, in over 9,500 census tracts.

Partnerships improve access to home buyer education and resources

The KeyBank 2024 Financial Mobility Survey found that among respondents who purchased a home in the last 12 months or plan to do so in the next 12 months, 1 in 3 (30%) say their ability to understand the homebuying process influenced their purchasing decision.

To this end, KeyBank committed more than $1 million in 2023 to homebuyer education and other community support. Starting in 2022, Key also committed to investing more than $25 million over a five-year period in grants, fee waivers, marketing and branches to increase mortgage lending in majority-minority neighborhoods. Partnerships and initiatives with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) and Operation HOPE to advance homeownership through financial education are also underway.

“At KeyBank, we believe in turning aspirations into achievable milestones,” said Rachael Sampson, KeyBank's Head of Community Banking for the Consumer Bank.“Our continued investments in financial education and homebuying resources for clients in underserved communities reflect our dedication to fostering financial empowerment and making homeownership attainable for all.”

Learn more about KeyBank's home lending opportunities and programs, determine whether a property qualifies for Special Purpose Credit Programs, or get started on the journey to homeownership by visiting key/communitylending . For details on the current state of local markets and to answer any questions you may have, including whether a property qualifies for Key's Special Purpose Credit Programs, KeyBank Mortgage Loan Officers are available to help.

