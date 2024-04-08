Mastercard: Complex Not Complicated

MENAFN - 3BL) Hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth , the Global Inclusive Growth Summit returns on April 18, 2024 and will feature Rosario Dawson, Melinda French Gates, Aria Mia Loberti, Dr. Albert Bourla, Rohini Nilekani, Michael Froman, and more. The 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit advances real solutions to today's most pressing challenges through collaboration and candid conversation among entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and emerging changemakers.

First held in 2019, the Summit assembles a dynamic group of cross-sector leaders who collectively address topics including financial inclusion, data science for social impact, emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, climate and the environment, women's economic empowerment and place-based development. After a decade of impact, we're excited to continue the great dialogue and work focused on driving and creating inclusive growth for all. Virtual registration is now live.

As we look forward to coming back together in person and virtually, we offer these highlights from the 2023 event, hosted by Mastercard and the Aspen Institute.

Originally Published July 14, 2023 by Mastercard

Lilly Singh knows a thing or two about the power of storytelling. With an unshakable belief that stories can guide us to a better world, Lilly has pushed the limits of possibility throughout her career – from her trailblazing start as a digital creator to the first woman of color to host a network late-night TV show in over thirty years.

Through stories across film, television and advocacy, Lilly continues to break new ground, challenging entrenched gender and cultural norms to advance equity and transform the way the world sees and values women and girls.

In this one-on-one, Singh and Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth Founder and President Shamina Singh get candid about the importance of forging your own path and creating space for others to do the same.

