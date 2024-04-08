Collaboration For Healthier Lives Launches Preventative Health Playbook

(MENAFN- 3BL) PARIS, April 8, 2024 /3BL/ - The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition of Action today released a playbook for companies looking to launch or accelerate preventive health initiatives. Developed in partnership with global management consulting firm, Kearney , the playbook will enable businesses to offer consumers healthier options and encourage consumers to make better and healthier choices. The playbook aims to address health issues in regions where CGF member companies operate, particularly Asia, Latin America, and North America, to drive more targeted and impactful initiatives.

Download the Executive Summary

The publication of the playbook follows the launch of a Preventative Health workstream, with retail and manufacturer participation including AS Watson, Ahold Delhaize, Grupo Alen, Haleon, Kenvue, P&G and Unilever.

As part of the Coalition of Action's broader mission of "empowering people to live healthier and more sustainable lives", CHL is committed to improving the accessibility, affordability and visibility of healthier and more sustainable products while contributing to preventative health.

Brian McNamara, CEO, Haleon says, “As a Board Co-Sponsor of the CHL Coalition of Action I believe that, through CEO engagement and by coming together as manufacturers and retailers, we can help scale preventative health solutions - empowering more people to take active self-care of their health.”

Titled the“ Digital Solutions for Preventative Health Playbook” , data is given particular importance, especially as an enabler of behaviour change, measured through online tools, applications and community support networks. An executive summary is also available, highlighting the high-level benefits and successes of digital tool integrations into preventative health initiatives.

The Playbook features:



A Guiding Framework: Step-by-step guidelines to scale-up impact.

Health maps spotlighting relevant health issues: Regional focus areas based on top markets where CGF members operate. Best practice sharing through tangible case studies: Featuring Ahold Delhaize, AS Watson, Colgate-Palmolive, Haleon, Kenvue, Kroger, L'Oreal, P&G, Unilever and Walmart.

Malina Ngai, CEO, AS Watson (Asia and Europe) said,“At AS Watson, we believe that promoting preventative health is crucial to improving wellbeing for all. We are committed to encouraging more companies to join this purposeful movement, prioritising the physical and mental health of our customers for a better quality of life.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO ), by 2023 preventive healthcare, through prevention and treatment as well as promotion of mental health and wellbeing can reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third.

Sharon Bligh, Health and Sustainability Director, The Consumer Goods Forum said,“We aim for this playbook to serve as a guiding light for companies seeking to develop health initiatives using innovative digital technology, establish live pilots, and expand their impact across markets.”

Download the Playbook

About the Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition of Action



The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)'s CEO-led Coalition of Action on Collaboration for Healthier Lives (CHL) is about making it easier for people around the world to adopt healthier lives for themselves and their families.

CHL initiatives running across 9 countries and involving over 160 organisations.

As a collective, members of the CGF, and their partners, are exploring, experimenting, innovating, and evolving business models to support positive change, while sharing data and knowledge at scale, cross industry. Health is not a competitive advantage; it's a basic necessity. And it's clear no company can solve this issue alone.

Collaboration is needed at scale and across sectors if the consumer goods industry is to play the necessary role in the health and wellbeing of people. For more information please visit our website

About The Consumer Goods Forum



The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is the only CEO-led organisation that represents both manufacturers and retailers globally. It brings together senior leaders from more than 400 retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders across 70 countries.

The CGF accelerates change through nine Coalitions of Action: forests, human rights, plastics, healthier lives, food waste, food safety, supply chains, product data and net zero.

Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit our website .

