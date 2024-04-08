Eid Al-Fitr 2024 In India On April 10 Or 11? How Saudi Moon Sighting Comes Into Play

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of the Holy month of fasting, Ramadan. During this month, followers of Islam worldwide observe fasting every day from dawn to dusk Arabic term 'Eid al-Fitr' refers to the 'festival of breaking the fast,' and hence, Muslims look forward to celebrations on this day that marks the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar. Eid al-Fitr falls on a different day every year. India is expected to observe the festivities tentatively on April 10 or 11 this year, depending on the sighting of the moon read: Eid 2024: Eid Al Fitr date and timing in India, its history and significanceIn India, Kerala is the only state where Eid al-Fitr celebrations are determined based on a sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the state marks celebrations on the same date as Saudi Arabia.

Also read: From Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi to Ram Navami; here's a list of festivals in AprilCrescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia to decide Eid al-Fitr 2024 date in IndiaThe sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia today holds significance for Eid al-Fitr celebrations in India. Due to the time difference, India typically celebrates Eid a day later than Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Will total solar eclipse 2024 impact Ramadan moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr?Thus, the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia today will determine the date of the Islamic festival in India. India, along with other South Asian countries, will observe the festival on Wednesday, April 10 if the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today with Eid celebrations in the country tomorrow. If moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia tomorrow then India will celebrate Eid on Thursday, April 11. The crescent moon sighting takes place a day before the festival is celebrated in the region read: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow on Gudi Padwa 2024?Chand Raat, or the day before Eid al-Fitr, signifies the end of Ramadan or Zul-Hijjah. Chand Raat literally means 'night of the moon' in Urdu. This day marks vibrant celebrations in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

