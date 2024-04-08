Uttarakhand News: Fire Breaks Out Around Garjiya Devi Temple | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttarakhand news: Several shops were gutted in fire which broke around Garjiya Devi temple in Uttarakhand on Monday. The sudden fire broke out in the worship material shops and within seconds it spread to other nearby shops. As soon as the information was received, fire brigade vehicles reeached the spot, and tried to contain the fire. So far no casualties have been reported and the extent of damage to property is yet to be known the video of the accident that has been shared widely on the internet, people can be seen making videos of the incident. Heavy clouds of smoke can be seen appearing from the shops located near the temple.
(More to come)
MENAFN08042024007365015876ID1108072204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.