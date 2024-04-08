IMD Alert: Delhi Braces For 40°C, Heavy Rains Predicted In 8 States Over Next Week. Full Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the mercury in the national capital, Delhi, is likely to reach the 40-degree mark this week as it continues to record above-normal temperatures. Furthermore, the weather department also predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in eight states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next seven days.

IMD prediction: DelhiThe IMD has predicted that despite rising temperatures, the national capital Delhi will see some respite in in the form of light rain and thundershowers on Saturday, April 13.

Delhi is expected to see daytime temperatures nearing the 40-degree mark over the week, IMD officials said city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department Rainfall Prediction-Rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh for the next seven days.-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds have been predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during the next 7 days.-Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on April 8 and 9.-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha on April 8.-Rainfall has also been predicted over Bihar today on April 8.-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning very likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha from April 8-12.-Rainfall has also been predicted over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during April 8-12.-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during April 8 to14.-IMD has predicted hailstorm activity over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on April 8.-Rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on April 10 and 11.

-The region will also experience rainfall or snowfall during April 13 to 15.-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted over Rajasthan during April 10 to14.-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning has also been predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana during April 13-15 Heatwave Prediction-Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana on April 8.-Similar conditions will prevail over North Interior Karnataka on April 8 and 9.-Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka on April 8 and 9.-Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal areas of Gujarat during April 8-12.-Similar conditions will prevail over Coastal Karnataka during April 8-10 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema during April 9-12 Temperature Prediction-The IMD has predicted a gradual fall of about 2°C in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest India during the next 5 days.-The IMD says that maximum temperatures in East India will rise by 3-5°C after 24 hours.-Gradual fall by 2-4°C in maximum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra during next 5 days.

