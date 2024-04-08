Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Prince Salman Discuss 'Jammu And Kashmir Dispute', Push For India-Pakistan Dialogue

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Sunday. Amid discussions on topic of \"mutual interest\", the two sides also stressed on the need to resolve heightened friction between India and Pakistan READ: Pakistan is in illegal occupation of 78,000 sq. km of Indian land\"The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region,\" read a joint statement on the meeting between Sharif and Salman made his first overseas visit since winning power in elections in February. He met with bin Salman on Sunday.“HRH the Crown Prince met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan. They reviewed historical relations, bilateral cooperation, and opportunities for further development across various sectors, in addition to discussing regional and international developments,” Saudi Arabia's foreign office tweeted relationsIndia has time and again accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist. It has also slammed Pakistan of raking up the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The joint statement by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia came a day after Pakistan denounced Indian Defence Minister Rajanth Singh's statement an interview with News 18, Singh had said,“If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them.\"\"If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge [will kill them by entering into Pakistan],\" Singh had said Singh's statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said,“Such myopic an irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term.\"India and Pakistan worsened since a 2019 suicide bombing of an military convoy in Kashmir's Pulwamawas traced to Pakistan-based militants, leading New Delhi to carry out an airstrike on what it said was a militant base in Pakistan.
MENAFN08042024007365015876ID1108072196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.