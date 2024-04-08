'Getting Threatening Calls....': Ashok Anand After Being Labelled As RAW Agent By Pakistan - Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Months after Pakistan branded a few Indians as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents and accused them of targeted killings in the country, Dubai-based Ashok Kumar Anand, one of the accused, has called the allegations to be 'false and unfortunate'. Anand called himself a simple businessman and rejected Pakistan's claims of his connection with the Indian agency. Moreover, he also said that he is facing death threats after Pakistan's claims about his link with the killings, reported India Today between India and Pakistan heightened earlier in the year after Islamabad accused RAW of assassinating two Pakistani figures. Moreover, it named a few Indians claiming their involvement in the case.\"I had no idea about this. I was at my office in Dubai when I got calls from friends and relatives in India that my name was appearing on TV. I told them I had no clue what was going on and there was no truth to the claims whatsoever,” India Today TV quoted Anand as saying.

Who is Ashok Kumar Anand?Ashok Kumar Anand is currently rising in Dubai and is a businessman. He denied any connection to the Indian intelligence agency and maintained that he was innocent and had nothing to do with killings. He also admitted that the Pakistani media has been circulating his photo and passport in the case and said that since his details have been made public, he has been receiving threatening calls.

He also accused the Pakistan government of a bid to“defame” him by sharing his personal information. Fearing risk to his life, Anand returned from Dubai and is now waiting for what will happen next, he told India Today TV response to Pakistan's allegations, India has strongly rejected the claim and called the accusations to be an attempt to“peddle false and malicious anti-India propaganda.”

