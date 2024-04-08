India-EU FTA Next Round To Start In Early May

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The eighth round of negotiations for the India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) are slated to start next month, with India making changes to its negotiating team to speed up the process, two people aware of the matter said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.