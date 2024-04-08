From Calling PM Modi A 'Clown' To Insulting Indian Flag - 3 Controversies Involving Maldivian Politician Mariyam Shiuna

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Suspended Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna, who recently apologised for her social media post which created controversy for showing disrespect towards the Indian national flag, is not new to controversies, especially when it comes to India.

On April 8, Mariyam Shiuna expressed regret after her recent social media post sparked a row because it allegedly showed disrespect towards the Indian national flag.

Shiuna quickly deleted her post and also shared an apology on social media, where she clarified that the intention of the social media post was not to disrespect India and she“sincerely regrets any misunderstanding” caused because of her post.\"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused,\" she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).Though she has apologised for the latest one, Shiuna's previous social media posts (many stand deleted) have also created controversy.

Mariyam Shiuna called PM Modi a 'clown'Earlier this year, the Maldivian politician was suspended for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shuina triggered controversy after she called PM Modi a 'clown' and a 'puppet' during the India-Maldives row. She received a massive backlash after which she deleted the post. To stop the crisis from spinning out of control, the Maldives government suspended Shiuna and two other ministers over their remarks about India.

Change Maldives govt by all means 'even with bloodshed'Last year, Mariyam Shiuna again landed in a soup and her Twitter handle,“Nannazeev”, was suspended when she urged people to change President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's government in the Maldives by all means,“even with bloodshed”.Asking people to“come out with force and end” Solih's administration, the Mohamed Muizzu government's former minister further wrote,“It is not enough to tweet. We have to change it even with bloodshed.”

