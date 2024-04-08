Top News On April 8: BSE Market Cap At ₹401 Trillion, Boat Data Breach, EC Complaint Against PM Modi And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of The Day: During the trading session on April 8, the combined market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies reached the ₹401 trillion milestone. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) declared that it will remain shut on May 20 on account of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai. In another news, the Congress moved the Election Commission of India with six complaints, two of which were directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's a look at Top Events of The Day:1. BSE market capitalisation touches ₹401 trillion amid record high Nifty, Sensex: Indian benchmark indices touched an all time high during the trading session on Monday. During the trading session, the combined market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies reached the ₹401 trillion milestone Nifty touched an all time high of 22,697.30 while the Sensex also reached at the level of 74,869.30 points. At the end of the trading session today, the Nifty closed at 22,666.30 after gaining 152.60 points, while the Sensex closed at 74742.50 after a surge of 494.28 points.2. Stock market to remain closed on May 20: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) declared May 20 as a trading holiday in Mumbai on account of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The country's financial capital will go to polls in a single phase on May 20.3. 'Pegatron in talks to sell iPhone plant to Tata Group': Taiwanese firm Pegatron is in advanced talks to sell its only iPhone manufacturing facility in India to the Tata Group, Reuters reported on Monday, April 8. The deal has reportedly received the backing of Apple.4. TMC MPs sit on 24-hour dharna outside EC office: The Delhi Police detained several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders during a protest outside the Election Commission office on Monday. TMC leaders had began a 24-hour dharna on Monday afternoon following a meeting with a full bench of the poll body. The Opposition MPs have sought a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department.5. Congress registers 2 complaints with EC against PM Modi: The Congress filed six complaints with the Election Commission of India on Monday. Two of these complaints were against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark on the Congress manifesto \"bearing imprints if Muslim League\".6. Go First gets lifeline as NCLT extends moratorium, again: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved another 60-day extension to the bankrupt Go First airline to complete its corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The extension will be effective till 3 June, and has been allowed keeping in mind the interest of stakeholders, as per the NCLT.7. Big data breach!: Personal data belonging to over 7.5 million customers of boAt Lifestyle, a prominent manufacturer of audio products and smartwatches, reportedly surfaced on the dark web, reported Forbes. As per the report from the publication, this breach has been unveiled by a hacker known as ShopifyGUY and he has shocked the cybersecurity landscape.

