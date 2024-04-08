Delhi HC To Deliver Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Arrest, Remand Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9. In his plea, Kejriwal had challenged his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on March 21. The agency accused Kejriwal of being the \"kingpin\" and \"key conspirator of the alleged scam in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He was later sent to the ED's custody and then to the judicial custody till April 15. Kejriwa is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail week on April 3, the high court had kept the matter reserved after the conclusion of detailed arguments from both sides - Arvind Kejriwal and the ED.

During the hearing, Kejriwal questioned the timing of the arrest which came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. \"\"The timing reeks of democracy issue, level playing field issue...The only object is to humiliate and insult. The true object of the arrest is to disable me,\" Kejriwal's lawyer argued, the ED opposed Kejriwal's plea, saying that the investigation is not over and that“it is at a nascent stage”.The ED further claimed that the AAP is a“company” under section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It said Kejriwal's \"role\" is not required in the case. But \"what is required to be looked at is that he was responsible for the affairs of the company/party,\" the agency was quoted by legal news portal Bar and Bench as saying, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma has fixed the matter for pronouncement of order at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

