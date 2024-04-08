AI-Media Unveils Enhanced Lexi Tool Kit At NAB 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World Leader in AI-Powered Captioning Solutions Introduces the new LEXI DR (Disaster Recovery) and LEXI Recorded

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, the global leader in AI-powered captioning, is set to unveil two new products at the prestigious NAB Show 2024, scheduled from 14-17 April in Las Vegas USA. Renowned for its cutting-edge innovations serving the broadcast industry, AI-Media's latest offerings; LEXI DR (Disaster Recovery) and LEXI Recorded are poised to revolutionize the captioning market.



In addition to showcasing numerous updates on products such as LEXI and our IP and SDI range of encoders, AI-Media is most excited to showcase the new LEXI DR product, a groundbreaking solution that ensures uninterrupted captioning delivery even in the face of cloud and connectivity disruptions. With LEXI DR, broadcasters can rest assured that their captions will always remain on air with minimal interruption, thanks to seamless caption workflow integration, on-premises redundant servers and flexible setup options via virtual machines or hardware. This solution offers 99.99% caption uptime, scalability with up to 10 instances available per LEXI DR unit plus the confidence that data is secure with robust encryption and security measures. LEXI DR exemplifies AI-Media's commitment to providing reliable, resilient, and secure captioning solutions for the broadcast industry.

AI-Media will also introduce LEXI Recorded, designed to streamline the captioning process for recorded content. The solution offers unprecedented turnaround speed and cost efficiencies making it perfect for time-sensitive news clips, highlights, and promos. LEXI Recorded boasts features such as bulk processing, accuracy above 98%, flexible file output types, multilingual options, plus can be integrated into the caption workflow so files can be captioned without leaving the media management system. With LEXI Recorded, broadcasters can ensure fast, cost-effective captioning of their recorded content with unmatched precision and ease.

"At AI-Media, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media. "We are thrilled to unveil LEXI Recorded and LEXI DR at NAB Show 2024, showcasing our relentless pursuit of excellence in captioning technology. LEXI DR represents the ultimate component in achieving full captioning automation. LEXI DR completes the automation of the captioning process. Previously, human intervention served as a backup, but LEXI DR revolutionizes this by eliminating the need for manual oversight.”

In addition to the product launches, AI-Media will feature an "Innovation Station" at their NAB booth, where attendees can explore exciting new technologies that are part of the company's product roadmaps. Previews will showcase advancements in generative AI and its application in crafting topic models, also referred to as custom dictionaries. These topic models enhance accuracy by offering contextually relevant word suggestions and pronunciations based on themes, topics, and subject matter. Additionally, previews will feature innovations such as speaking subtitles or dubbing, as well as automated audio description. AI-Media is able to leverage decades of broadcast experience to ensure their captioning solutions are interoperable across different workflows, video standards and regions. As a leading innovator in the captioning industry, AI-Media remains committed to driving progress and shaping the future of accessible media worldwide.

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in innovative captioning workflow solutions. As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media was able to unveil groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional human workflows. This milestone further solidifies AI-Media's position as the foremost AI technology leader in live and recorded captioning workflow solutions. With a commitment to utilising our deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity in their content. Ai-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020.

