Gujarat Shocker: Shop In Vadodara Sells Samosas Filled With 'Cow Meat'; Owners Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Police in Vadodara, Gujarat, have apprehended six individuals, including the owner of 'Hussaini Samosa', for allegedly vending samosas filled with prohibited cow meat.

Upon receiving a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid on 'Hussaini Samosa' located in Chhipwad on Saturday, confiscating the inventory suspected to contain beef. Subsequently, hundreds of kilograms of samosa filling were seized and sent for forensic examination. Following confirmation of the presence of cow meat in the filling, law enforcement officials proceeded to apprehend and charge the six individuals implicated in the incident.

Panna Momaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 4), confirmed, "The tests proved that the stuffing had cow meat following which six persons were booked and arrested."

The individuals in custody, identified as Yusuf Sheikh, Naeem Sheikh, Hanif Bhathiyara, Dilawar Pathan, Moin Habdal, and Mobin Sheikh, were reportedly involved in the production and distribution of the illicit meat-filled samosas across various shops in the city. Customers unknowingly consumed the prohibited substance, believing it to be regular meat filling.

During questioning, Yusuf Sheikh admitted to continuing his family's samosa vending business but confessed to lacking the required licensing for operation. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the origin of the beef and the duration of the illegal sale of cow beef samosas by the accused.

