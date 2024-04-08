Delhi Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal's Assistant Questioned, AAP MLA Summoned; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (April 8) interrogated Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the liquor policy case. Additionally, the probe agency summoned Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa MLA Durgesh Pathak to appear before it today.

According to ED officials, Bibhav Kumar's statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This development marks the second time Durgesh Pathak, who oversees AAP's organisational development, has been summoned by the ED. Previously, he was summoned in 2022. It is reportedly said that during raids, Pathak was present at the Mumbai residence of Vijay Nair, a defendant in the liquor policy case. The probe agency summoned Pathak to gather digital evidence and question him about his ties to Nair.

The summons to the Goa AAP MLA followed recent allegations by Delhi Minister Atishi, who claimed that the BJP intended to target four more AAP leaders, including herself. Atishi said, "The BJP's plan is to arrest four more AAP leaders in the next two months. They will arrest me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha."

She accused the BJP of threatening her with arrest if she didn't switch sides. However, the BJP dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and subsequently issued her a defamation notice.

