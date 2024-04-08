ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Within Touching Distance Of League Shield, 3-Way Battle For Playoffs Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Super League (ISL) Shield competition has ignited with excitement as the league campaign enters its final week. Mumbai City FC currently leads the charge, holding the top spot with 44 points from 20 games. However, their position is under threat as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (42), Odisha FC (39), and FC Goa (39) are in close pursuit. This sets the stage for a thrilling four-way battle for the coveted top spot in Indian football.

Each of these teams has a shot at claiming the first-place finish and securing a spot in the top-two, which guarantees a semi-final berth. Here's what they need to do to achieve that:

Mumbai City FC, Pos: 1, Pl: 20, Pts: 44

Fixtures Remaining: Odisha FC (H), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (A)

With Odisha FC (42) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (39) in close pursuit, Mumbai City FC faces a tense final stretch with crucial matches against both rivals. Even with a win against Odisha FC in their upcoming home game, the Islanders won't secure a guaranteed top-six place. However, a draw against Odisha FC will be enough to ensure a top-two finish, securing them a spot in the semi-finals.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Pos: 2, Pl: 20, Pts: 42

Fixtures Remaining: Bengaluru FC (A), Mumbai City FC (H)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant must maintain their pursuit of the top spot, starting with a crucial match against Bengaluru FC, who are no longer in contention for the playoffs. However, a recent defeat to Chennaiyin FC has made their path to the title more challenging, leaving their fate to be determined on the final day of the league season on April 15. Despite this uncertainty, securing four points from their remaining two matches would ensure their qualification for the semi-finals.

Odisha FC, Pos: 3, Pl: 20, Pts: 39

Fixtures Remaining: Mumbai City FC (A), NorthEast United FC (A)

Odisha FC's aspirations for the League Shield will be dashed with a defeat against Mumbai City FC. However, if they secure victories in their remaining two matches and Mohun Bagan Super Giant drop four points in their upcoming games, Odisha FC could find themselves back in contention for the top spot. To secure the first two spots, the Juggernauts must win their final two matches. Additionally, they need Mumbai City FC to lose against the Mariners and Mohun Bagan Super Giant to finish the season with less than 46 points. Furthermore, FC Goa must also drop points to improve the Juggernauts' chances.

FC Goa. Pos: 4, Pl: 20, Pts: 39

Fixtures Remaining: Jamshedpur FC (A), Chennaiyin FC (H)

For FC Goa to clinch the League Shield, they must secure victories in their last two games. Additionally, they need Mumbai City FC to lose both of their remaining matches, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant to fail to secure a victory against Bengaluru FC. While winning the Shield might be a tough task, FC Goa has a more realistic chance of finishing in the top two. If they gather six points in their next games and Mumbai City FC defeats both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC, FC Goa will secure a spot in the semi-finals without uncertainty.

Kerala Blasters FC, Pos: 5, Pl: 21, Pts: 30

Fixtures Remaining: Hyderabad FC (A)

Kerala Blasters FC is out of the race for the League Shield and cannot secure a top-two finish in the league. However, they have comfortably secured a spot in the playoffs. Their focus now shifts to competing against their potential opponents for a place in the final four of the league.

One Spot, Three Contenders – A playoffs hunt like never before

The sixth place for the playoffs is seeing a closely-fought race and it's a three-way battle for that coveted position in the points table. The last week or so has seen Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, and Jamshedpur FC crash out of the contest, but the likes of East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC remain firmly in the fray with decisive victories that see them hovering around the top-six despite setbacks at different phases of the current campaign. Chennaiyin FC are set to meet NorthEast United FC in one of their remaining two fixtures, and there's a massive lot to play for here for all three teams, especially since East Bengal FC beat Bengaluru FC by 2-1 last night.

East Bengal FC, Pos: 6, Pl: 21, Pts: 24

Fixtures Remaining: Punjab FC (A)

For East Bengal FC to secure a spot in the top six of the league, they must win their final match against Punjab FC. Additionally, they need Chennaiyin FC to lose three points in their remaining two games. Furthermore, East Bengal FC requires NorthEast United FC to drop points in at least one of their remaining two matches. This combination of results will ensure the Red & Gold Brigade's qualification for the top six.

Chennaiyin FC, Pos: 7, Pl: 20, Pts: 24

Fixtures Remaining: NorthEast United FC (H), FC Goa (A)

Chennaiyin FC's path to the playoffs is clear: they need to secure four points from their last two games. This will guarantee their qualification. Additionally, if they win both matches, they have a chance to finish fifth. For this scenario to unfold, they also rely on Kerala Blasters FC losing their final match against Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United FC, Pos: 8, Pl: 20, Pts: 23

Fixtures Remaining: Chennaiyin FC (A), Odisha FC (H)

NorthEast United FC's path to the playoffs is straightforward: they must win their last two games. Their upcoming fixture against Chennaiyin FC holds immense significance as it will greatly impact the playoff chances of all three teams vying for the sixth spot: East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC. A victory in this crucial match will significantly enhance NorthEast United FC's chances of securing a playoff berth.