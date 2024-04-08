Michael Sathyadass, Sound Engineer Who Has Worked With AR Rahman, Deep Purple Killed In Sharjah High-Rise Fire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating apartment fire at a high-rise in Sharjah's Al Nahda last week claimed the lives of five people, including a sound engineer of Indian origin. Under DXB Live, the experience agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Michael Sathyadass held the position of senior sound engineer.

He has worked for several artists, including AR Rahman, Colonial Cousins, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden.

"He chose to be backstage and behind the scenes, literally and figuratively to ensure that others shine and sound better," his brother Danny Sathyadass said in a Facebook post.

His other brother, Emmanuel Sathyadass, wrote in an emotional statement, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Michael Sathyadass, my younger brother. Though our hearts ache with sorrow, we find solace and hope in the Lord's comforting embrace during this difficult time. Michael's memory will forever be cherished and will continue to live on in our hearts."

In an obituary, DXB Live said, "Michael became a part of the Dubai World Trade Centre family on November 1, 2022. Since then, his significant contributions have played a vital role in the growth and success of his division and the organization at large."



"Known for his exceptional dedication and loyalty, Michael left a lasting impact on all of us, not just as a remarkable professional but as a devoted member of the Dubai World Trade Centre since his arrival," it read.

A 39-story tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda

that had 750 flats caught fire on April 5. In addition to 44 injuries, five people died in the fire.