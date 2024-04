Hindu New Year 2024: Complete Date-Wise Guide Of Festivals And Fasts For Every Month In The Upcoming Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Hindu New Year, known as Nav Samvatsar, commences on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the beginning of a new cycle. According to Hindu belief, this auspicious occasion holds significance as it is believed that Lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Additionally, Emperor Vikramaditya instituted the Vikram Samvat, a Hindu calendar system, aligning with this traditional beginning. This year, the Hindu New Year begins on April 9, marking the onset of Vikram Samvat 2081.

In the upcoming year, several major Hindu festivals will be celebrated according to the lunar calendar. These include occasions like Diwali, Holi, Dussehra, and Navratri, among others, which hold immense cultural and religious significance for Hindus across the globe. As the Hindu New Year commences, it brings with it a sense of renewal and spiritual rejuvenation, with devotees eagerly anticipating the celebration of these festivals in accordance with their traditions and customs.

Here's a look at festivals and fasts for the upcoming New Year:

Festivals and fasts in April 2024

9 April, Tuesday: Chaitra Navratri begins, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

11 April, Thursday: Gauri Puja/ Gangaur

13 April, Saturday: Solar New Year

14 April, Sunday: Yamuna Chhath, Vishu, Tamil New Year

17 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

19 April, Friday: Kamada Ekadashi

21 April, Sunday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

23 April, Tuesday: Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima Vrat

27 April, Saturday: Sankashti Chaturthi



Festivals and Fasts in May 2024

4 May, Saturday: Varuthini Ekadashi

5 May, Sunday: Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat

6 May, Monday: Masik Shivratri

8 May, Wednesday:

Vaishakh Amavasya

10 May, Friday: Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

14 May, Tuesday: Vrish Sankranti, Ganga Saptami

17 May, Friday: Sita Navami

19 May, Sunday: Mohini Ekadashi

20 May, Monday: Shukla Pradosh Vrat

21 May, Tuesday: Nrishimha Jayanti

23 May, Thursday: Vaishakh Purnima Vrat, Buddha Purnima

24 May, Friday: Narada Jayanti

26 May, Sunday: Sankashti Chaturthi

Festivals and fasts in June 2024:

2 June, Sunday: Apara Ekadashi

4 June, Tuesday: Masik Shivratri

6 June, Thursday: Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti,

Jyeshtha Amavasya

15 June, Saturday: Mithun Sankranti

16 June, Sunday: Ganga Dussehra

18 June, Tuesday:

Nirjala Ekadashi

19 June, Wednesday:

Shukla Pradosh Vrat

21 June, Friday: Vat Purnima Vrat

22 June, Saturday:

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat

25 June, Tuesday:

Sankashti Chaturthi

Festivals and fasts for July 2024

2 July, Tuesday: Yogini Ekadashi

3 July, Wednesday:

Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat

4 July, Thursday: Masik Shivratri

5 July, Friday: Ashadh Amavasya

7 July, Sunday: Jagannath Rath Yatra

16 July, Tuesday: Dakshinayan Sankranti

17 July, Wednesday: Devshayani Ekadashi

18 July, Thursday:

Shukla Pradosh Vrat

21 July, Sunday: Guru Purnima, Ashadh Purnima Vrat

31 July, Wednesday: Kamika Ekadashi

Festivals and fasts for August 2024

1 August, Thursday:

Krishna Pradosh Vrat

2 August, Friday: Masik Shivratri

4 August, Sunday: Shravan Amavasya

7 August, Wednesday: Hariyali Teej

9 August, Friday: Nag Panchami

16 August, Friday:

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi, Varalakshmi Vrat, Singh Sankranti

17 August, Sunday:

Shukla Pradosh Vrat

19 August, Monday: Narali Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Balram Jayanti

22 August, Thursday: Kajari Teej,

Sankashti Chaturthi

26 August, Monday: Krishna Janmashtami

27 August, Tuesday: Dahi Handi

29 August, Thursday: Aja Ekadashi

31 August, Sunday:

Krishna Pradosh Vrat

Festivals and fasts for September 2024

1 September, Sunday: Masik Shivratri

2 September, Monday:

Bhadrapada Amavasya

6 September, Friday:

Hartalika Teej

7 September, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

8 September, Sunday: Rishi Panchami

11 September, Wednesday: Radha Ashtami

14 September, Saturday: Parivartini Ekadashi

15 September, Sunday: Onam

16 September, Monday: Kanya Sankranti

17 September, Tuesday:

Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan

18 September, Wednesday:

Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Chandra Grahan, Pratipada Shraddha

21 September, Saturday:

Sankashti Chaturthi

28 September, Saturday: Indira Ekadashi

30 September, Monday:

Masik Shivratri

Festivals and fasts for October 2024

2 October, Wednesday: Solar Eclipse, Sarvapitre Amavasya

3 October, Thursday: Navratri starts

9 October, Wednesday: Saraswati Aawahan

10 October, Thursday: Saraswati Puja

11 October, Friday: Mahanavami, Durga Ashtami

12 October, Saturday: Dussehra

13 October, Sunday: Papankusha Ekadashi

14 October, Monday: Papankusha Ekadashi

17 October, Thursday: Tula Sankranti, Sharad Purnima

20 October, Sunday: Karwa Chauth,

Sankashti Chaturthi

24 October, Thursday: Ahoi Ashtami

28 October, Monday: Rama Ekadashi

29 October, Tuesday: Dhanteras

31 October, Thursday: Narak Chaturdashi

Festivals and Fasts in November 2024

1 November, Friday: Diwali/Laxmi Puja

2 November, Saturday: Govardhan Puja

3 November, Sunday: Bhaiya Dhooj

7 November, Thursday: Chhath Puja

11 November, Monday: Kansa Vadh

12 November, Tuesday: Devutthan Ekadashi

13 November, Wednesday: Tulsi Vivah

15 November, Friday: Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali

16 November, Saturday: Vrshchik Sankranti

22 November, Friday: Kalbhairav Jayanti

26 November, Tuesday: Utpanna Ekadashi

Festivals and fasts in December 2024

6 December, Friday: Vivah Panchami

11 December, Wednesday: Geeta Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadashi

13 December, Friday: Karthigai Deepam

14 December, Saturday: Dattatreya Jayanti

15 December, Sunday: Dhanu Sankranti

26 December, Thursday: Saphala Ekadashi

30 December, Monday: Somvati Amavasya

Festivals and fasts in January 2025

10 January, Friday: Pushya (Pausha) Putrada Ekadashi

13 January, Monday: Pushya (Pausha) Purnima

14 January, Tuesday: Uttarayan Sankranti, Pongal

17 January, Friday: Sankashta Chaturthi

25 January, Saturday: Shattila Ekadashi

29 January, Wednesday: Mouni Amavas

Festivals and fasts in February 2025

2 February, Sunday: Vasant Panchami

4 February, Tuesday: Rath Saptami

5 February, Wednesday: Bhishma Ashtami

8 February, Saturday: Jaya Ekadashi

12 February, Wednesday: Kumbh Sankranti, Magh Purnima

24 February, Monday: Vijaya Ekadashi

26 February, Wednesday: Maha Shivratri

Festivals and fasts in March 2025

10 March, Monday: Amalaki Ekadashi

13 March, Thursday: Holika Dahanam

14 March, Friday: Holi, Meena Sankranti, Lunar Eclipse

22 March, Saturday: Sheetla Ashtami, Basoda

25 March, Tuesday: Papamochani Ekadashi

29 March, Saturday: Solar Eclipse

30 March, Sunday: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

31 March, Monday: Gauri Puja/Gangaur