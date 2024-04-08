IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Old Video Imitating Tendulkar, Dravid, Yuvraj, Zaheer & More Resurfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An old video resurfaces as Rohit Sharma brings laughter to the Mumbai Indians' practice session with his playful impersonations of Indian cricket legends during IPL 2024. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid stand tall as two of cricket's greatest batsmen, with Tendulkar earning the moniker "God of Cricket" for his unparalleled achievements spanning over two decades. Meanwhile, Dravid, known as "The Wall," epitomises resilience and elegance both on and off the field.

Similarly, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Zaheer Khan have left indelible marks on Indian cricket. Harbhajan, fondly referred to as the "Turbanator," boasts of a stellar career with his crafty off-spin, while Zaheer's ability to swing the ball and provide crucial breakthroughs has been instrumental in India's successes in both Tests and ODIs.

In the viral video, Rohit Sharma playfully channels the spirits of these cricketing legends, starting with Tendulkar's iconic straight drive, followed by Dravid's trademark tapping of the bat, capturing their essence with light-hearted precision.

