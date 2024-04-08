LG Saxena Reports Delhi Ministers' No-Show After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest To MHA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday (April 8) wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry, criticising key Delhi ministers for their "lack of seriousness and insensitivity" following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Raj Niwas reportedly informed that the Delhi LG expressed his concerns to the MHA, highlighting instances where ministers, particularly Saurabh Bharadwaj, declined to participate in scheduled meetings, offering various excuses.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. In a letter addressed to the MHA, the L-G expressed concern that routine governance activities could be disrupted due to Kejriwal's arrest.

The L-G stressed the importance of ensuring that essential governance functions continue smoothly despite CM Kejriwal's arrest. However, the L-G noted that ministers declined an invitation to a meeting on April 2, citing the ongoing enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The proposed meeting aimed to address pressing issues related to public health infrastructure, the upcoming Summer Action Plan for water availability, and other matters crucial to the citizens of Delhi. Invitations were extended to key ministers responsible for departments such as water, education, health, transport, and environment and forest.

Despite the urgency of the situation, ministers including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj declined to attend the meeting, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The L-G expressed disappointment at the ministers' decision, saying that their rationale appeared vague and demonstrated a lack of seriousness and sensitivity to the needs of Delhi's residents.

The L-G's letter highlighted the need for collaboration and cooperation among government officials to address ongoing challenges and ensure effective governance in the wake of Kejriwal's detention. The refusal of key ministers to participate in the proposed consultation raises concerns about the potential impact on essential governance activities during this critical period.