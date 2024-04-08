IPL 2024: Brett Lee Excited To See Mayank Yadav Consistently Surpass 150 Kmph

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Brett Lee expressed admiration for Mayank Yadav, the emerging Indian pace sensation, as he showcased his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants. Mayank Yadav's IPL debut was remarkable, with his consistently high-speed bowling, exceeding 150 kmph, impressing fans and experts alike.

"Seeing an Indian bowler consistently surpassing 150 kmph was truly thrilling," remarked Brett Lee in an interview with ANI. However, Lee noted that Yadav's pace dropped to 135 kmph in a recent match, possibly due to injury. Despite this setback, Lee wished him a speedy recovery and emphasized the excitement of witnessing such pace from an Indian player.

During the match against GT, Yadav's performance garnered anticipation from fans, who were impressed by his pace and precision. Although he faced a slight dip in speed and conceded boundaries, Yadav's potential was evident.

Lee also shared insights on the challenges fast bowlers face, emphasizing the importance of maintaining physical fitness and technique. He encouraged Yadav to focus on his strengths and advised him to prioritize his well-being.

Looking ahead, Lee expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming participation in the World Championship Of Legends (WCL), where he will join former cricket legends in a premier cricket league hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He anticipates facing familiar opponents and relishing the competitive spirit of the game.

Reflecting on WCL, Puneet Singh, owner of Australia Champions team, highlighted the league's appeal and strong lineup of players. Harshit Tomar, CEO of WCL, emphasized the competitiveness and experience of the participating teams, featuring retired and unsigned players.

Regarding IPL, Lee acknowledged the pressure players face, citing the example of Mitchell Starc, who despite being the most expensive buy in IPL history, faced challenges in performance. However, Lee emphasised the importance of enjoying the game and delivering one's best under pressure.

In summary, Lee's praise for Mayank Yadav's bowling prowess, coupled with his anticipation for WCL and insights on the pressures of professional cricket, reflects his enduring passion for the sport.

