Punjab: Doctor Plays Sidhu Moosewala's Song To Comfort 3-Year-Old Child During Surgery In Jagraon

In a heartwarming incident at a private hospital in Jagraon, Punjab, a doctor went above and beyond to comfort a three-and-a-half-year-old boy during surgery by playing the popular Punjabi song "Jatt Di Mashook Biba Russia Toon" by late singer Sidhu Moosewala. The child, Sukhdarshan Singh, hailing from Maliana village in Moga district, was seriously injured in a road accident when a car ran over his leg while he was playing, according to a report in the Times of India.

What makes Sukhdarshan's situation even more poignant is the absence of his mother and his father, Gurprem Singh, being bedridden due to disability. This left Sukhdarshan in a vulnerable position, with his grandmother taking charge of his medical care.

Umesh Chhabra, a member of the NGO "Helping Hands Jagraon," which supported Sukhdarshan during his medical treatment, recounted the journey of the child's treatment. Initially brought to a civil hospital in Jagraon, Sukhdarshan was later referred to a more advanced government hospital. Eventually, he was admitted to a private hospital where his surgery took place last week.

The decision to play music during Sukhdarshan's surgery was made with the intention of alleviating the child's fear and nervousness. Dr. Divyanshu Gupta, the orthopedic surgeon leading the surgery, along with his team, explained that upon the child's arrival in the operation theatre, there was evident apprehension. To distract Sukhdarshan and ease his anxiety, they played Sidhu Moosewala's song, successfully diverting his attention.

Dr. Gupta emphasized the importance of addressing the emotional well-being of patients, especially children, during medical procedures. He noted that although the surgery lasted half an hour, it was crucial to ensure the child felt comfortable throughout the process. Despite administering local anesthesia, the team recognized the significance of creating a calming environment for Sukhdarshan.

Following the surgery, Sukhdarshan is now scheduled for skin grafting, marking another step in his journey towards recovery. The collective efforts of the medical team, the NGO, and the community reflect a heartening display of solidarity and support for those in need.