IPL 2024, CSK Vs KKR: MS Dhoni's Missed Catch Silences The Crowd In Chepauk (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings faced a moment of dismay as MS Dhoni dropped a crucial catch during the IPL 2024 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the setback, CSK showcased disciplined bowling, limiting KKR to a modest total of 137/9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bowl first, CSK's bowlers, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, applied pressure on KKR, ensuring they lost wickets at regular intervals. Both Jadeja and Deshpande claimed three wickets each, restraining KKR's formidable batting lineup. However, in a rare turn of events, Dhoni's missed catch added to the drama during the 18th over of Mustafizur Rahman's spell. Andre Russell's edge was fumbled by Dhoni, causing a momentary hush in the stadium.

Despite the blip, CSK managed to maintain control over the game, restricting KKR to a below-par score. With seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leading the bowling attack with figures of 3/18, CSK effectively stemmed the flow of runs at Chepauk. Pacer Tushar Deshpande also made significant contributions with three crucial wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman claimed two dismissals.

In response, KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer emerged as the top scorer with a brisk 32-ball 34, but their overall total fell short of expectations.