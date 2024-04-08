Rahul Gandhi To Stay Overnight In MP As Aircraft Fails To Leave For Delhi Due To Fuel Shortage

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) A special aircraft that carried Congress Rahul Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh from Delhi for the election campaign on Monday could not leave for the national capital due to a shortage of fuel, party sources said, adding the Wayanad MP will stay overnight in Shahdol.

After addressing three public rallies in the state, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to return to Delhi by Monday evening.

The fuel shortage was detected after Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Shahdol.

Even as the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit tried to arrange fuel from Bhopal, it could not reach Shahdol on time due to inclement weather.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge K.K. Mishra told IANS that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Shahdol on Monday night and will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"Due to bad weather, fuel could not be arranged from Bhopal. He (Rahul Gandhi) will stay in a hotel tonight and will leave for Delhi next morning," Mishra added.

Rahul Gandhi addressed three public rallies on Monday. He addressed the first public rally in Seoni, and later in Balaghat and Shahdol.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on April 19 in six Lok Sabha constituencies -- Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Sidhi and Shahdol.