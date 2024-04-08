'Pratibimb' App Help Gurugram Police Nab 4 Cyber Criminals

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested four cyber criminals with the help of the 'Pratibimb' application, which has been developed by the Union Home Ministry to help the cyber police locate the exact geographical location of the criminals.

Those arrested were allegedly involved in duping people by impersonating their relatives and faking emergencies, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the four accused have been identified as Vikesh Singh, Rambharosi, Jagmohan, and Shubham -- all residents of Rajasthan -- who were arrested from Sector-56 in Gurugram.

Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cyber crime), told IANS that before targeting the victims, the accused first checked whether their mobile numbers were active on PhonePe. If so, they would call the numbers impersonating the relatives of the victims, and ask them to transfer money due to some emergency like hospitalisation, etc.

"If someone refused, the accused would send a fake message of transferring money to his bank account and tell him that the money was transferred to him by mistake, hence he should return the amount," Diwan said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they would transfer the defrauded amounts to the bank account of their companion who gave them the money after taking a 30 per cent commission.

The mobile phones used by the accused have been seized from their possession, Diwan said.