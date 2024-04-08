Konica Minolta Appoints Frank Mallozzi To President, IPP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramsey, NJ, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ) today announced Frank Mallozzi has joined the company as President, IPP. An experienced executive in the imaging technology industry, Mallozzi has a diverse background with proven expertise in all aspects of product development, global sales and revenue operations and marketing strategies. In his new position, he will lead Konica Minolta's industrial print channel, which includes the company's industry leading high-speed inkjet, labeling and embellishment businesses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank to our executive team, and confident this important area of our business will continue to evolve under his leadership,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta.“Our industrial and production print business is a key strength for our U.S. sales organization. Frank's extensive experience developing go-to-market growth strategies and integrating solutions to accelerate profitability will keep us on a path of innovation and allow us to gain market share and strengthen our position in the marketplace.”

“I've had the pleasure of working with Konica Minolta in different capacities throughout my career, and it is an honor to join the company and be leading this best-in-class team,” said Mallozzi.“This powerhouse brand already has such a strong foothold in the market, and I look forward to contributing and lending insight to develop new and innovative strategies to move us even further ahead.”

Mallozzi currently sits on the boards of two industry related organizations: the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation, advocating on behalf of the printing industry to drive younger professionals to this great industry of print, and CalPoly University-Graphic Art's School. He recently founded the Center Reach Group, a consultancy focused on helping companies design and develop go-to-market growth strategies, execute on strategic plans and optimize marketing efficiencies for direct sales and channel optimization while increasing sales productivity.

