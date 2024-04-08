Solvation Memecoin Launches To Revolutionise Community Engagement On Solana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks a monumental milestone in the realm of cryptocurrency as Solvation makes its debut as a pioneering Solana-based memecoin. Engineered with a paramount focus on fostering community engagement and rewarding active participation, Solvation stands poised to redefine the landscape of meme-based digital assets.



Solvation's unique model rewards community members who play an instrumental role in propelling the project's growth, underlining the significance of nurturing an engaged and supportive community. With a total token supply of 3,333,333,333 $SOLV, the distribution strategy allocates 70% for the liquidity pool and presale, while 10% each is earmarked for development, marketing, and community initiatives. A transparent and equitable token distribution process is ensured, with distribution set to commence 72 hours post the presale's culmination. Moreover, all LP tokens will be subject to burning, augmenting the security and value proposition of Solvation.



The decision to burn LP tokens underscores Solvation's commitment to relinquishing team liquidity ownership, thus mitigating the risk of liquidity drainage, a phenomenon commonly associated with meme projects. Furthermore, Solvation guarantees a tax-free environment, eliminating additional costs incurred during token transactions.



Solvation's meticulously crafted roadmap delineates a three-phase trajectory. Phase 1 will witness the presale launch and subsequent conclusion, paving the way for Phase 2, which entails the availability of token addresses three days post-presale, token distribution, and listing on DEX platforms. Phase 3 will encompass airdrops, listing on CEX platforms, and the exploration of potential partnerships aimed at elevating Solvation's stature and fortifying its community.



"We're more than just another memecoin. We're a movement-a community-driven endeavour poised to revolutionise memecoin incentives, empowering community members to hold their tokens and actively contribute to our collective success," remarked Anthony Powell, CEO at Solvation.



With an ever-expanding community boasting over 5000 followers across various social media platforms, Solvation invites enthusiasts to join the revolution, where divine solutions manifest, and crypto miracles abound.



For further information about Solvation and its presale, please visit

Tg: @solvation_coin

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Anthony PowellSOLVATIONcontact at solvation