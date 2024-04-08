Bengal: Congress Withdraws Candidate From Ghatal A Day After Fielding Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Facing opposition from the party's district leadership, the Congress on Monday withdrew the candidature of Papiya Chakraborty from the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency in West Midnapore district, barely 24 hours after announcing her name as the party nominee from the seat.

On Monday evening, Congress' central observer for West Bengal, Golam Ahmed Mir, announced the withdrawal of Chakraborty's candidature from Ghatal after meeting the party's state and district leadership.

He also said that the name of an alternative party candidate will be announced soon.

Sources in the state Congress said that during the meeting with Mir, party leaders from West Midnapore district raised serious objections to the candidature of Chakraborty, who is currently the General Secretary of the social media cell of the Congress in West Bengal.

The district leadership also submitted a memorandum to Mir demanding the withdrawal of Chakraborty's name as the party candidate from Ghatal.