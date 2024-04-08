Release For Availability Of The 2023 Universal Registration Document Of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Release Paris, April 8th 2024





Release for availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances





Crédit Agricole Assurances would like to announce that its 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF (French Securities Regulator) on April 8th, 2024, under number D.24-0260.

The Universal Registration Document includes:



the 2023 annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance, the information concerning the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

It is available for public consultation free of charge in accordance with current regulation and may be consulted on Crédit Agricole Assurances' website ( and on AMF's website.





About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's largest insurer, is the company of the Crédit Agricole group, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,800 employees. Its premium income (non-GAAP) to the end of 2023 amounted 37.2 billion euros.





