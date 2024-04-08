Construction Of The Paddock Solar Project In The United Kingdom

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, launches construction of a 49.9-megawatt photovoltaic power plant in the S outh East of the country

The project will cover the annual electricity consumption of over 14,385 average UK family homes and avoid the emission of more than 35,681 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The electricity will be sold under long-term sales contracts to companies (Corporate PPA) that will consume the electricity produced. The plant will begin production in the second half of 2025.

"Voltalia has a portfolio of seven solar and storage facilities in operation or under construction in the UK with a total capacity of 260 megawatts. Our pipeline of future projects will fuel growth in the country, as well as service activities for third-party customers", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

