FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 03 April 2024 To 05 April 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 8 April 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
| Issuer's name
| Issuer's identifying code
| Transaction date
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Daily total volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
| Market (MIC code)
| FORVIA
| 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000121147
| 19 702
| 14,68 €
| XPAR
| FORVIA
| 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000121147
| 298
| 13,86 €
| CEUX
| FORVIA
| 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
| 04/04/2024
| FR0000121147
| 19 000
| 14,92 €
| XPAR
| FORVIA
| 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000121147
| 21 667
| 14,40 €
| XPAR
| FORVIA
| 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000121147
| 333
| 14,38 €
| CEUX
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
Attachment
FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 03 April to 05 April 2024 (CP)
