FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 03 April 2024 To 05 April 2024


4/8/2024 12:46:41 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 8 April 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code)
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 03/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 702 14,68 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 03/04/2024 FR0000121147 298 13,86 € CEUX
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 04/04/2024 FR0000121147 19 000 14,92 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 05/04/2024 FR0000121147 21 667 14,40 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 05/04/2024 FR0000121147 333 14,38 € CEUX

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

Attachment

  • FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 03 April to 05 April 2024 (CP)

