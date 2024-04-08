Digikey And NXP Unveil MCX MCU Design Contest At Embedded World 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



NUREMBERG, Germany, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce its teaming up with NXP ® Semiconductor to launch the MCX MCU Design Contest at embedded world. Using NXP's new FRDM development boards, contest participants are invited to submit design ideas and projects for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a grand prize package containing a 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro.

“We are excited to launch this design content with NXP and look forward to the acceleration of ideas from developers using NXP's FRDM development platform featuring the new MCX MCU portfolio ,” said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing for DigiKey.“Partnering with NXP on a program like this supports engineers and designers and rewards them for designing without bounds using new, highly-integrated microcontrollers.”

DigiKey and NXP will select the winners by Aug. 15, 2024. The second prize is an e-bike, and the third prize is a $750 DigiKey gift card. Twenty-five runners-up will also be selected to receive swag packages.

The contest opens on April 8, 2024, and all design ideas must be submitted by May 20, 2024. Final projects must be submitted by July 31, 2024.

To enter, participants must select a FRDM board featuring NXP's new MCX N and MCX A series microcontrollers. FRDM boards come with a standard form factor and headers, easy access to MCU I/Os, and an on-board MCU-Link debugger.

NXP's MCX N Series are high-performance, low-power MCUs featuring a dual-core architecture, on-chip accelerators and intelligent peripherals for multitasking capabilities and performance efficiency. The company's MCX A Series are all-purpose MCUs designed to address a wide range of applications featuring low-power and intelligent peripherals.

Visit the All About Circuits website for the complete rules and terms and conditions.

