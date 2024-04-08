Blockchain Life Arena Expanded As More Attendees Are Keen On Bull Run Gains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Dubai, UAE, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Blockchain Life 2024 Forum, taking place April 15 to 16, 2024, has announced it has increased its location size by one-third to accommodate attendees of the highly anticipated event.



Blockchain Life 2024, the 12th international forum on web3, cryptocurrencies and mining, will be held at Festival Arena, Dubai's premier event space located in the iconic Dubai Festival City. The arena has been expanded to over 7,200 sq meters and promises to be a premier venue to access and reap the benefits of the recent Bull run dominating the crypto industry.

The increased space will accommodate over 8000 attendees from over 120 countries and over 150 booths from various leaders in the web3, blockchain, and Crypto space. The event will also feature over 160 speakers set to present insight into trends and expected industry shifts into the upcoming bull run and beyond. Attendees, representing a diverse array of stakeholders, encompass 67% investors/funders, 34% crypto traders, 31% entrepreneurs, 30% developers, 29% miners, 26% service providers, and 24% startups. Delegates from 120 countries, including the UAE, Russia, USA, Germany, UK, India, China, Canada, and France, will be attending the event.

Attendees can also look forward to Blockchain Life Week , taking place from April 13 to 21 2024. The week-long event will assist attendees gear up for the upcoming Bull Run with exciting side networking parties and events.

Mr. Mohammad Alblooshi (CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub), Dr. Sameer Al Ansari (CEO of RAK Digital Assets Oasis), Amin Siala (Senior Growth Consultant at Google), Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands), Vineet Budki (CEO & Managing Partner at Cypher Capital), Rajat Sakhuja (Blockchain and Digital Assets Manager at Mastercard), Matthias Sheikh Mende

(Co-Founder of Dubai Blockchain Center), Dmitry Fedotov (Head of DLT Foundations at Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) are all among the confirmed speakers.

Additional details on Blockchain Life 2024:

