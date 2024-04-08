Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 8 April 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 28 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 43.64 pence.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31