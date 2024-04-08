MEDIA ALERT: The Architecture & Design Film Festival Announces ADFF:ONLINE 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Curated Slate of Compelling Documentaries Will Be Available for Viewing for a Limited Time Starting This Spring

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT : The Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF) is proud to present a powerful offering of films from the 2023/24 season online to audiences in the US and Canada, with a few films available worldwide. There will be eight sessions, each lasting 12 days. Each session will include two films and bonus materials like Q&As with directors and special shorts. Session One takes place April 3-14. The first two films focus on South Asia master architects B.V Doshi of India and Geoffrey Bawa of Sir Lanka. The second session will feature two films about Mies van der Rohe. Audiences can watch on any computer or on their smart TVs.

Tickets, costing $6, can be purchased at

WHO : Kyle Bergman, Founder and Director of the Architecture & Design Film Festival and filmmakers, legendary architects, designers, and industry influencers.

April 3-14

The Genius of the Place: The Life and Work of Geoffrey Bawa, 2023 / 80 min

Special Content: Q&A with director Afdhel Aziz recorded live at ADFF:NY 2023

&

The Promise: Architect B.V. Doshi, 2023 / 90 min

April 17-28

The Mies van der Rohes, 2023 / 80 min

Special Content: Q&A with director Sabine Gisiger

&

Regular or Super: Views on Mies van der Rohe, 2004 / 75 min

Special Content: Q&A director Joseph Hillel

May 1-12

Clodagh, 2022 / 50 min

Special Content: Q&A with Clodagh recorded live at ADFF:NY 2023

&

Life, Assembled, 2022 / 70 min

Special Content: Q&A with director Elodie Degavre



Films to be announced for the following dates:



May 15 - 26

May 29 - June 9

June 12 - 23

June 26 - July 7

July 10 - 21 July 24 - August 4

Attachment

ADFF:ONLINE 2024

CONTACT: Claudia ChungNovita Communications...Abby LogginsNovita Communications...