BNP PARIBAS Group: Share Buyback - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From 2 April To 5 April 2024

BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 2, 2024 to April 5, 2024
Press release
Paris, 8 April 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
| Day of transaction
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market (MIC Code)
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 02/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 33,688
| 65.9256
| AQEU
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 02/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 120,147
| 65.6812
| CEUX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 02/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 45,512
| 65.7011
| TQEX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 02/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 261,653
| 65.7067
| XPAR
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 33,660
| 66.1885
| AQEU
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 119,293
| 66.4322
| CEUX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 40,428
| 66.3920
| TQEX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 03/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 256,619
| 66.3691
| XPAR
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 04/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 33,510
| 67.3475
| AQEU
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 04/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 153,701
| 67.2984
| CEUX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 04/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 45,570
| 67.3351
| TQEX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 04/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 215,219
| 67.3152
| XPAR
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 33,080
| 66.1498
| AQEU
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 114,305
| 66.2640
| CEUX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 39,430
| 66.2809
| TQEX
| BNP PARIBAS
| R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
| 05/04/2024
| FR0000131104
| 263,185
| 66.2670
| XPAR
| * Four-digit rounding after the decimal
| TOTAL
| 1,809,000
| 66.4104
|
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:
