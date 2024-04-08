               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BNP PARIBAS Group: Share Buyback - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From 2 April To 5 April 2024


4/8/2024 12:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 2, 2024 to April 5, 2024

Press release
Paris, 8 April 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/04/2024 FR0000131104 33,688 65.9256 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/04/2024 FR0000131104 120,147 65.6812 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/04/2024 FR0000131104 45,512 65.7011 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/04/2024 FR0000131104 261,653 65.7067 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2024 FR0000131104 33,660 66.1885 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2024 FR0000131104 119,293 66.4322 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2024 FR0000131104 40,428 66.3920 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/04/2024 FR0000131104 256,619 66.3691 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2024 FR0000131104 33,510 67.3475 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2024 FR0000131104 153,701 67.2984 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2024 FR0000131104 45,570 67.3351 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/04/2024 FR0000131104 215,219 67.3152 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2024 FR0000131104 33,080 66.1498 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2024 FR0000131104 114,305 66.2640 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2024 FR0000131104 39,430 66.2809 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/04/2024 FR0000131104 263,185 66.2670 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 1,809,000 66.4104

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:

MENAFN08042024004107003653ID1108071946

