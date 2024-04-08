(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR TRANSMITTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN AND SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW.

Notice to holders of Air France-KLM's bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares maturing on March 25, 2026 (ISIN FR0013410628) (the "OCEANE 2026")

OCEANE 2026 Early Redemption by Air France - KLM

Paris, April 8th, 2024

Air France - KLM (the " Company ") hereby informs OCEANE 2026 holders that, following the exercise of the put option by bondholders in accordance with the provisions of the OCEANE 2026's Terms and Conditions (the " Terms and Conditions "), the total number of outstanding OCEANE 2026 represents, to date, less than 15% of the initially issued OCEANE 2026.

Consequently, the Company informs the holders of the outstanding OCEANE 2026 that it will proceed with the early redemption of the said OCEANE 2026 under the conditions set out in Article 1.9.1.3, § 2 "Early redemption at the Company's option" of the Terms and Conditions, for cancellation in accordance with the applicable law.

The early redemption date for the OCEANE 2026 has been set at May 10, 2024 (the " Early Redemption Date "), at a price per OCEANE 2026 equal to par value (i.e., 17.92 euros) with accrued interest of 0.00282 euros (the " Redemption Price ").

OCEANE 2026 holders are reminded that they may exercise their right to convert their bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company until the 7th business day prior to the Early Redemption Date, i.e., April 26, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Article 2.3 of the Terms and Conditions. In accordance with and subject to the provisions of the Terms and Conditions, in order to exercise their right to conversion, OCEANE 2026 holders must submit a request to their financial intermediaries, which shall then instruct the centralizing agent, Société Générale Securities Services.

OCEANE 2026 holders who have not validly exercised their right to conversion prior to the Early Redemption Date will be redeemed as per the above-mentioned conditions.

It is also specified that, in accordance with Article 2.6 of the Terms and Conditions, the conversion/exchange ratio of the OCEANE 2026 has been adjusted following several transactions relating to the Company's share capital. As a result, one OCEANE 2026 currently entitles its holder to 0.178 ordinary share in the Company (ISIN FR001400J770).

